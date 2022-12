North Bay Business Journal, November 22, 2022, Mobile banking picks up speed in California Wine Country

U.S. bank retail branch closures were up 38% in 2021 during the pandemic breaking the record set in 2020 as more people banked online, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. Banks eliminated 11,820 branches nationwide in the 10 years before COVID and closed more than 4,000 branches from March 2020 to October 2021.