Northwest Herald: Begalka: Yerkes Observatory example of positive public involvement

Northwest Herald, June 20, 2020: Begalka: Yerkes Observatory example of positive public involvement
At a time like this, amid all of the civil unrest, it is tempting to attempt writing something pithy. But what’s really called for is not flowery language or high-handed reproaches for what should or could have been done in the past.
Rather, it is about moving forward. Finding an acceptable way to address the conflicting ideologies that tear at this nation’s fabric. It is ironic that shortly after the last Civil War pensioner died in North Carolina on May 31, demonstrators tore down a statue of Confederate Gen. William Carter Wickham in Richmond, Va.