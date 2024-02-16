NPQ: Improvisation Over Strategy: What Nonprofit Managers Can Learn from Theater

NPQ, February 13, 2024, Improvisation Over Strategy: What Nonprofit Managers Can Learn from Theater
SD: At a National Community Reinvestment Coalition Conference last year, you mentioned you majored in sociology and theater. That does not seem to be a typical background for a CDFI leader. Can you talk about how you made that journey and came to your present position?
SR: I don’t know if my journey is normal, but certainly there does seem to be some interdisciplinary play in the field, where you either have a finance and business background or you fell into the field and fell in love with social impact.