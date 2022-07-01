NPR: Buffalo plagued by economic neglect, segregation long before shooting, residents say

NPR, May 23, 2022, Buffalo plagued by economic neglect, segregation long before shooting, residents say
Buffalo is one of the most economically stunted cities in the nation. It is also one of the most segregated.
A 2018 study from Buffalo’s Partnership for the Public Good described a wide, and growing, racial and socioeconomic chasm within Buffalo.
“While racial segregation has declined slightly in recent years, economic segregation has increased, resulting in neighborhood conditions growing worse – not better – for most people of color in the region,” the study found.
“Segregation imposes a wide range of costs on people of color, impairing their health, education, job access, and wealth. Individuals living in segregated neighborhoods tend to have less access to services that allow adequate standards of living, and their economic mobility is severely impaired.”