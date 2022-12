NPR, November 28, 2022, Congress considers codifying same-sex marriage after long battle for gay rights

This week, the Senate is set to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act (RMA) to codify same-sex and interracial marriages through federal protections. Dozens of Republicans have voted in support of the bill, including congressional leaders like Sen. Thom Tillis who previously backed legislation that defined marriage as being between a man and a woman.