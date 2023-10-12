NPR: Consumer Watchdog Agency\’s Fate At Supreme Court Could Nix Other Agencies Too

NPR, October 3, 2023, Consumer Watchdog Agency’s Fate At Supreme Court Could Nix Other Agencies Too
If you have a mortgage or a loan or a credit card, you likely have more protection from deceptive practices in the financial services industry today than you did at the time of the 2008 financial crash. Now, however, those protections could be in doubt.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in a major case that could threaten the very existence of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and potentially numerous other federal agencies.
\”A bad decision in the Supreme Court could wreck the financial security of millions of families and turn our economy upside down,\” says Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who first proposed the creation of the CFPB when she served in the Obama administration.