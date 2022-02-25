NPR: First-time homebuyers are getting squeezed out by investors

NPR, February 18, 2022, First-time homebuyers are getting squeezed out by investors
Record-high home prices and low inventory were already making things hard for first-time homebuyers. But new numbers show that investors are driving even more people away from homeownership.
“Investors are coming in and pushing out the first-time buyers,” says Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. He says the percentage of home sales that went to investors rose to 22% in January, up from 15% a year earlier.