NPR: Homelessness is compounded by more people losing housing because its unaffordable

NPR, July 7, 2023, Homelessness is compounded by more people losing housing because its unaffordable
Jeniffer Ludden speaks on rising homelessness, “It’s not like programs to move people into housing don’t work. Los Angeles provides housing for thousands each year. The problem they say is that even more people keep losing housing because it is increasingly unaffordable. So nationwide, the places with the most homelessness are places with poverty and high housing costs.
For the people who became homeless in a survey, their median household income was $960. The median rent for a one bedroom apartment in California is $1,700.
Even with more building, the housing shortage is in the millions. Steve Berg, with the national alliance to end homelessness, says zoning laws make it really hard to build apartments in residential neighborhoods”.