NPR: North Dakota And Native American Tribes Settle Voter ID Lawsuits

NPR, February 14, 2020: North Dakota And Native American Tribes Settle Voter ID Lawsuits
The lawsuits were brought by the Spirit Lake Nation, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and several individual voters contesting the state law mandating voters present identification that includes their residential street address.
The plaintiffs and voting rights advocates argued the law placed undue hardships on many residents living on reservations, because many residences do not have a street address.
Some tribal members use post office boxes as their permanent address and many others lack the supporting documents, such as a birth certificate, to get a state-issued ID.