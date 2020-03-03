NPR: Seeking Black Voters, Trump Campaign To Open Offices In 15 Black Communities

NPR, February 26, 2020: Seeking Black Voters, Trump Campaign To Open Offices In 15 Black Communities
The Trump campaign is opening field offices in swing states targeted directly at attracting Black voters, a demographic the president has been aggressively courting in his re-election efforts.
The offices are planned for 15 cities with large African American communities and will be used for campaign events and activities, as well as meet-and-greets with surrogates.
“You’re never going to get the votes you don’t ask for,” said Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who is an adviser to the White House and the campaign.