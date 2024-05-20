fbpx

NPR: Toxic Culture Is The Norm At The FDIC, Outside Review Cites 500 Employee Complaints

By / / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

NPR, May 7, 2024, Toxic Culture Is The Norm At The FDIC, Outside Review Cites 500 Employee Complaints

An outside review of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation found a toxic workplace where hundreds of employees complained of sexual harassment, discrimination and other misconduct which went largely ignored by the agency’s management.

The investigation was commissioned after a scathing report last fall in the Wall Street Journal, which documented strip club visits, lewd messages, heavy drinking and bullying at the government agency, which is responsible for safeguarding Americans’ bank deposits.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Start typing and press enter to search