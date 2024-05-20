NPR: Toxic Culture Is The Norm At The FDIC, Outside Review Cites 500 Employee Complaints

NPR, May 7, 2024, Toxic Culture Is The Norm At The FDIC, Outside Review Cites 500 Employee Complaints
An outside review of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation found a toxic workplace where hundreds of employees complained of sexual harassment, discrimination and other misconduct which went largely ignored by the agency’s management.
The investigation was commissioned after a scathing report last fall in the Wall Street Journal, which documented strip club visits, lewd messages, heavy drinking and bullying at the government agency, which is responsible for safeguarding Americans’ bank deposits.