NPR: Venture Aims To ‘Resurrect And Reimagine’ Anti-Slavery Newspaper For The 21st Century

NPR, March 16, 2021, Venture Aims To ‘Resurrect And Reimagine’ Anti-Slavery Newspaper For The 21st Century
The summer of 2020 ignited a wave of nationwide protests and renewed calls for racial justice across the U.S. Now, a new media platform aims to be at the forefront of that push.
The Boston Globe and Boston University Center for Antiracist Research are partnering to launch The Emancipator, a resurrection of an early 19th-century abolitionist newspaper that its contemporary founders hope will reframe the national conversation in an effort to “hasten racial justice.”
“This reimagined platform will marry the best of scholarship and journalism to analyze, comment, and seek truth about the racial problems of our time,” Ibram X. Kendi, co-founder of The Emancipator and founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, said in a press release.