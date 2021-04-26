fbpx

NPR: Venture Aims To ‘Resurrect And Reimagine’ Anti-Slavery Newspaper For The 21st Century

By / April 26, 2021 / On Our Radar

NPR, March 16, 2021, Venture Aims To ‘Resurrect And Reimagine’ Anti-Slavery Newspaper For The 21st Century

The summer of 2020 ignited a wave of nationwide protests and renewed calls for racial justice across the U.S. Now, a new media platform aims to be at the forefront of that push.

The Boston Globe and Boston University Center for Antiracist Research are partnering to launch The Emancipator, a resurrection of an early 19th-century abolitionist newspaper that its contemporary founders hope will reframe the national conversation in an effort to “hasten racial justice.”

“This reimagined platform will marry the best of scholarship and journalism to analyze, comment, and seek truth about the racial problems of our time,” Ibram X. Kendi, co-founder of The Emancipator and founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, said in a press release.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

