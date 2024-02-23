NPR: Why Banks Are Fighting Changes To An Anti-Redlining Program

NPR, February 15, 2024, Why Banks Are Fighting Changes To An Anti-Redlining Program
MA: This is Jesse Van Tol, CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a group that advocates for equitable housing policy. He says not only did the FHA discourage banks from lending in neighborhoods where mostly people of color lived. It also discouraged them from lending to Black people or people of color who wanted to move to mostly white areas.
VAN TOL: So in particular, the underwriting manual of the FHA said, quote, “incompatible racial groups should not be permitted to live in the same communities.”