Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Acting Comptroller Emphasizes Focus on Safe And Sound Banking System, Discusses Elevating Fairness in Banking

Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency, March 30, 2023, Acting Comptroller Emphasizes Focus on Safe And Sound Banking System, Discusses Elevating Fairness in Banking

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today emphasized the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) continued focus on the safety, soundness and fairness of the federal banking system and its work to elevate fairness in banking in remarks at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Just Economy Conference.

