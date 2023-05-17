Ohio Wesleyan University: Expanding Understanding

Ohio Wesleyan University, May 8, 2023, Expanding Understanding
Marquel Henry, a junior from Dayton, Ohio, and Dillon Shelton, a junior from Solon, Ohio. They used their DEI Grant to attend the Just Economy Conference 2023, held March 29-30 in Washington, D.C. Sponsored by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), the conference seeks to bring together “community, business, foundation, policy, and government leaders who want a nation that not only promises but delivers opportunities for all Americans to build wealth and live well. Topics covered range from fair housing and lending to workforce and community development. While at the conference, Henry and Shelton met with Gregory Dyson, OWU Class of 1980, chief operating officer of the NCRC. Henry is a Black World Studies and Business (Management Concentration) double major, and Shelton is a Health and Human Kinetics major.