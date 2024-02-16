Ohio Wesleyan University: Ten Ohio Wesleyan Students, Employees Earn 2023-2024 Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion Grants

Ohio Wesleyan University, February 14, 2024, Ten Ohio Wesleyan Students, Employees Earn 2023-2024 Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion Grants
First-year students Ella Lazare of Oakland, California, and Daniela Flores of Norristown, Pennsylvania. They are using their grant to attend the Just Economy Conference 2024, sponsored by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and widely considered the leading national conference on economic and social justice. Scheduled for April in Washington, D.C., the conference will feature activists, elected officials, policymakers, community leaders, civil rights groups, faith-based organizations, and economic and social justice advocates from across the nation. They also are receiving support from Gregory Dyson, OWU Class of 1980, chief operating officer of the NCRC. “I have learned about some of the topics in the conference like fair housing, healthcare, and community development on a surface level,” said Lazare, a Pre-Professional Zoology major. “But the more research I do, the more I learn about the racial barriers that prevent people of color and specifically Black people from having generational wealth in their houses and businesses.” Flores, undecided in her major, added, “I think it is important that the National Committee of Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) cares so much about making sure everyone is able to benefit from the economy, through healthcare, housing, business, and so much more.”