The Monroe County Reporter, August 11, 2025, OPINION: Why more Georgians are turning to Credit Unions
Finally, credit unions are not buying up banks to become them. We are stepping in where banks have walked away. Between 2012 and 2022, more than 4,000 bank branches closed across the U.S., disproportionately in rural and low-income communities (National Community Reinvestment Coalition, 2023). In that same timeframe, credit unions opened more than 1,400 branches. That trend is just as pronounced in Georgia. Since 2020, banks have closed nearly 300 branches in The Peach State. Meanwhile, credit unions continue to invest in our communities and have stepped up to serve thefinancial needs of Georgians opening more than a dozen branches since 2021 (Credit Union Times Report) with many more in planning.