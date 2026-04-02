Opportunity Zones 2.0 (OZ 2.0) is an updated federal investment incentive program created under the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). It provides tax benefits to encourage private investment in low-income census tracts. OZ 1.0 resulted in over $100 billion in capital investment, which primarily went to market-rate housing developments. Some of the key changes from the original program are that:

The program is now permanent with a new 10-year designation cycle.

Tracts nominated in 2026 will remain designated through 2036.

Stricter eligibility rules and new reporting requirements will apply.

Enhanced incentives are available for rural areas.

This is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to shape where private investment flows in your community. The designation process is competitive — and time is short.