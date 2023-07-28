Orlando Business Journal: Bank of America sells closed branch in Orlando as news breaks of national $250M payout

Orlando Business Journal, July 14, 2023, Bank of America sells closed branch in Orlando as news breaks of national $250M payout
Bank of America has sold one of its closed branches in south Orlando.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank (NYSE: BAC) sold a 3.67-acre property with a 6,331-square-foot branch at 2293 W. Sand Lake Road in Orlando to Mid FL Capital LLC for $3.71 million, according to county records. The bank temporarily closed the branch in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Why this matters: Bank have slimmed their branch portfolios as more people opt to bank online, making a large network of locations less of a necessity. That has opened properties up for reuse or redevelopment.