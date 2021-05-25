Our Homeownership Moonshot: Building 20 Million Homes By 2030

Just Economy Conference – May 12, 2021
The widening chasm between incomes and affordable homeownership has its roots in the single biggest problem affecting owned homes — a lack of affordable inventory. The problem has gotten so severe that only an effort on the scale of this country’s rebuilding after WW2 will meet the need. We can do this and we’ll explore how in this session. We will discuss President Biden’s infrastructure plan and cite other legislative issues that may be relevant, such as the NSP-2 revival in two pieces of recent legislation.