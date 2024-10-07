Patch: Fair Appraisals: New Jersey Passes Housing Discrimination Law

Patch: Fair Appraisals, September 12, 2024, New Jersey Passes Housing Discrimination Law
Attorney General Matthew Platkin said he supports the state’s new law as yet another way to fight back against the racial wealth gap.
“Discrimination in the housing appraisal industry has prevented far too many – particularly people of color – from acquiring the benefits of community stability and wealth creation through homeownership,” Platkin said.
Leaders with several advocacy groups cheered the new law, including the NJISJ, the Housing & Community Development Network of New Jersey, New Jersey Citizen Action, the Fair Share Housing Center, the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.
