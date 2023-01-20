Patch: Washington, DC: Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointments?

fbpx

By / January 20, 2023 / In the News

Patch, January 4, 2022, Washington, DC: Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointments?

Colleen Green is appointed Acting Director of the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Director Green has significant experience in finance, real estate, advisory services, operations, strategic planning, and business development. She has worked for both for-profit and nonprofit housing development organizations and has owned and operated a property management and construction management firm that developed more than 2,000 housing units in Manhattan, the Bronx, Westchester County, NY, Richmond, VA and Washington DC. At the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) she oversaw the acquisitions and dispositions for a $60 million national real estate investment fund. Director Green has worked at several prolific financial institutions including TIAA-CREF, Citibank, Key Bank, Fleet Bank, and Bank of America.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

