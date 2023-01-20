Patch: Washington, DC: Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointments?

Patch, January 4, 2022, Washington, DC: Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointments?

Colleen Green is appointed Acting Director of the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Director Green has significant experience in finance, real estate, advisory services, operations, strategic planning, and business development. She has worked for both for-profit and nonprofit housing development organizations and has owned and operated a property management and construction management firm that developed more than 2,000 housing units in Manhattan, the Bronx, Westchester County, NY, Richmond, VA and Washington DC. At the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) she oversaw the acquisitions and dispositions for a $60 million national real estate investment fund. Director Green has worked at several prolific financial institutions including TIAA-CREF, Citibank, Key Bank, Fleet Bank, and Bank of America.