Penn LDI: Despite Broad Efforts, U.S. Health Equity Gap Continues To Grow

Penn LDI, April 8, 2024, Despite Broad Efforts, U.S. Health Equity Gap Continues To Grow
Despite broad efforts since 2009 to increase the availability of health insurance and access to health care for underserved populations, low-income people are remaining sicker than higher-income people and that health inequity gap continues to grow. That’s according to José Escarce, MD, PhD, the guest speaker at the April 2 annual Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics (LDI) Samuel P. Martin III Memorial Lecture.
A Penn alumnus, Escarce’s presentation was based on his study entitled, “Income-Related Inequity in Health Care Delivery: Concept, Measurement, and Recent Trends Among Working-Age Americans.” His Martin Lecture was simultaneously the second-day event in the four-day Penn Medicine Health Equity Week Conference, an annual event designed to facilitate discussions focused on advancing health equity. The LDI lecture was co-hosted by the Penn Division of General Internal Medicine and the National Clinician Scholars Program.