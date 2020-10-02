Pew Research Center: Support for Black Lives Matter has decreased since June but remains strong among Black Americans

Pew Research Center, September 16, Support for Black Lives Matter has decreased since June but remains strong among Black Americans
As racial justice protests have intensified following the shooting of Jacob Blake, public support for the Black Lives Matter movement has declined, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. A majority of U.S. adults (55%) now express at least some support for the movement, down from 67% in June amid nationwide demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd. The share who say they strongly support the movement stands at 29%, down from 38% three months ago.