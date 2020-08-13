Development Manager
pyork@ncrc.org 202.383.7716
Phil York is NCRC’s Development Manager. Phil graduated cum laude from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio, in 2010 with a B.A. in Political Science and a Business Leadership Certificate where he earned distinctions as a member of three national honor societies – history, political science and leadership. After Marietta, he pursued his nonprofit professional training at the Bush School of Government at Texas A&M University where he graduated in 2012 from the Master of Public Administration program. Beyond Texas A&M, Phil’s professional experience led him to senior fundraising positions at Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Texas (The City of Waco and The City of Bryan) and Maryland (Carroll County) where he raised funds to build safe and decent housing alongside hard-working families. In Washington D.C., Phil’s advocacy efforts continued as he served as a Development Manager at the National Children’s Alliance and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.