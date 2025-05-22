Audacy, May 14, 2025, Philadelphia Featured In New Report Tracking Pace Of Gentrification Across Major US Cities
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s report finds that overall, gentrification across the United States over the past 50 years has been rare, impacting 15% of urban neighborhoods, but it is increasing. Bruce Mitchell, principal researcher with NCRC, says between 1980 and 2020, 10 out of 18 gentrifying neighborhoods in Philadelphia shifted from Black majorities to white or other races.
“This led to the displacement in those areas, of over 11,000 Black residents. In fact, Philadelphia is ranked number six in terms of the number of majority black neighborhoods that turned over and became a majority white or other race,” he explained.
“So if looking at Kensington, we could see parts of the home value, the median home value, increasing over time,” said NCRC data engineer Jed Edlebi. “For example, in 2000, it was less than $40,000 on the median for home value, and now it is almost $350,000.”