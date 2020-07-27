Phys.org: Study: Black entrepreneurship in the United States

Phys.org, July 24, 2020: Study: Black entrepreneurship in the United States
A steady stream of media reports detailing the deaths of unarmed Black Americans at the hands of police. False 911 calls aimed at bringing harm to African Americans engaged in innocuous, everyday activities. Street protests calling for an end to discrimination and police brutality.
As racial tensions swirled this summer, so did calls on social media for those who support the social justice movement for African American civil rights to amplify Black voices and support Black businesses.
One problem? A lag in Black entrepreneurship and corresponding deficit in Black businesses available to support—a result of hundreds of years of racial discrimination in the United States—says Tiffiany Howard, a UNLV political science professor and recent Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) senior research fellow.