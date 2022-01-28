fbpx

Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle: After 20 years, Richard Rattner will relocate William Penn Tavern to Lawrenceville

By / January 28, 2022 / In the News

Richard Rattner spends his mornings at William Penn Tavern. Other than the occasional delivery person, he’s often the only one at the bar.

Well before Rattner opened the tavern in Shadyside 20 years ago, he was active in the Shadyside Chamber of Commerce, where discussions of gentrification — redeveloping an area to attract higher-income earners while typically displacing lower-income residents — were often on the table.

In 2019, Pittsburgh was named the eighth-most gentrified city in America, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

