Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle: After 20 years, Richard Rattner will relocate William Penn Tavern to Lawrenceville

Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle, January 3, 2022, After 20 years, Richard Rattner will relocate William Penn Tavern to Lawrenceville
Richard Rattner spends his mornings at William Penn Tavern. Other than the occasional delivery person, he’s often the only one at the bar.
Well before Rattner opened the tavern in Shadyside 20 years ago, he was active in the Shadyside Chamber of Commerce, where discussions of gentrification — redeveloping an area to attract higher-income earners while typically displacing lower-income residents — were often on the table.
In 2019, Pittsburgh was named the eighth-most gentrified city in America, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.