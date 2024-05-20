Planetizen: Ten Trends Shaping Affordable Housing

Planetizen, May 8, 2024, Ten Trends Shaping Affordable Housing
Passive House design takes the top spot, signaling the growing importance of sustainability in building practices. “In today’s affordable housing landscape, request for proposals (RFPs) are identifying a desire for net zero operational, Passive House, and WELL building standards—more than just green design.”
Builders are also including more amenities that recognize the need for outdoor space and community areas. “Across the board, we’re seeing an increase in amenities that were once considered market-rate. Rooftop spaces, outdoor recreation, and courtyards are increasingly common (especially since the Coronavirus pandemic brought more people to the outdoors).”