Politico: Biden to remake economic team with Brainard, Bernstein poised for top roles

Politico, February 1, 2023, Biden to remake economic team with Brainard, Bernstein poised for top roles

President Joe Biden is poised to shake up his leadership team with two veteran economic minds likely to assume new roles just as he faces his best chance yet to avoid a recession that could derail his reelection effort.

Biden aides expect a rapid succession of appointments, including Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard as the next National Economic Council director and long-time Biden confidant Jared Bernstein as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. Biden has already named businessman and former Covid-response czar Jeff Zients as his next chief of staff.

The shakeup would give the president three well-known players from across the Obama-Biden presidential years at a key moment for the economy.