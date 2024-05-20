fbpx

Politico: Eric Adams Said Their Water Was Safe. Public Housing Residents Say They’re Getting Sick.

Politico, May 7, 2024, Eric Adams Said Their Water Was Safe. Public Housing Residents Say They’re Getting Sick.

Hill is not alone: Several similarly ailing neighbors at the Jacob Riis Houses in Manhattan’s East Village, a sprawling complex run by the New York City Housing Authority, share her concern that their tap water is to blame.

That presents a problem for Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat who declared the tap water at Riis Houses safe to drink in 2022, following another water contamination scare.

