Politico: ‘I don’t want to become San Francisco’: Urban woes spur state action on housing

Politico, June 27, 2023, ‘I don’t want to become San Francisco’: Urban woes spur state action on housing
Officials in Washington state and Vermont looked at the housing crisis in San Francisco this year and took action to prevent the same thing happening in their states: They effectively banned single-family zoning.
While San Francisco’s well-documented problems have long been red meat for Republicans and Fox News, they’re also inspiring Democrats across the country to spend political capital on tackling housing affordability issues in their own states, namely by increasing the supply of housing.