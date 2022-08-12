fbpx

Politico: ‘People will die waiting’: America’s system for the disabled is nearing collapse

Politico, August 10, 2022, 'People will die waiting': America's system for the disabled is nearing collapse

Private agencies that provide services for the intellectually and developmentally disabled have long warned that, without fresh state and federal funding, they would be unable to provide housing and staff support to the growing number of Americans who need care.

Over the last 12 months, the Covid-19 pandemic’s lingering effects and once-in-a-generation inflation have turned dire predictions into sobering truths, and agency directors, who for years hobbled along on shoestring budgets, have done in 2022 what not long ago would have been unthinkable: closed their doors.

