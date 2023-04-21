Politico: Politics Plus Logistics Could Block Widespread Office-To-Housing Conversions

Politico, April 15, 2023, Politics Plus Logistics Could Block Widespread Office-To-Housing Conversions
But the political fervor among progressive Democrats for compulsory affordable housing attached to tax incentives for conversions could dampen developers’ interest in the costly overhauls. And it’s not clear any of the policy initiatives on the table will yield conversions on a broad enough scale to turn underpopulated downtowns into bustling residential neighborhoods. As major cities from Chicago to San Francisco to Washington also look to the overhauls, they remain expensive and logistically difficult to pursue.