Politico: Six States Where Housing Is Hard To Find-Here’s What Governors Are Doing About It

Politico, June 12,2024, Six States Where Housing Is Hard To Find-Here’s What Governors Are Doing About It
Population changes spurred by the pandemic. Byzantine zoning laws that make construction agonizingly slow and expensive. Stagnant wages amid stubborn inflation rates.
All these factors have contributed to years of skyrocketing housing prices — and leaders in Washington, including President Biden — have shown little ability to get a handle on the issue. That’s putting even more pressure on governors to come up with solutions to the affordable housing crisis.