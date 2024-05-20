Politico: What The Pandemic Taught California About Housing

Politico, May 7, 2024, What The Pandemic Taught California About Housing
Project Roomkey, Newsom’s emergency plan for housing people and slowing the spread of the virus during the height of the pandemic, brought about 62,000 people into hotel rooms using state and federal money, according to a new outside report from the firm Abt Global, released Monday night.
The firm did not track where those people are now, but found that around 22 percent of participants moved to permanent housing upon leaving.