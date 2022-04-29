fbpx

Politico: World’s Richest Man Buys ‘Free Speech’ for $44 Billion

April 29, 2022

Politico, April 25, 2022, World’s Richest Man Buys ‘Free Speech’ for $44 Billion

Twitter’s board of directors accepted Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s bid to buy the company Monday, a takeover that could fundamentally change the types of conversations and diatribes allowed on Washington’s favorite social media platform — along with who gets to have their say.

As part of the agreement to buy the company, Musk would also take it private, meaning it would have less financial oversight from the SEC and generally be less transparent, making it in certain ways more difficult for lawmakers to regulate.

