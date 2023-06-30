Portland Press Herald: Portland could become home to the state’s first affordable housing for older LGBTQ+ adults

Portland Press Herald, June 26, 2023, Portland could become home to the state’s first affordable housing for older LGBTQ+ adults
The first affordable housing complex for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies over age 55 in Maine is being developed in Portland.
“There are lots of challenges for older LGBTQ+ adults and housing is one of them,” EqualityMaine Executive Director Gia Drew said.
Many aging LGBTQ+ individuals do not have children to support them as they age. A lack of familial support can lead to a fear of going back in the closet for those individuals, Drew said.
The new apartments – a mix of 55 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units – would be built at 25 Casco St., which is currently a surface parking lot next to the ECC.