PR Newswire: First Horizon Commits $50 Million To Its Communities

PR Newswire, May 9, 2023, First Horizon Commits $50 Million To Its Communities
Jesse Van Tol, President and CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, commented, “First Horizon has been a reliable, trusted partner for NCRC and many of our nonprofit members for years. We are thrilled that our communities will continue to benefit from the leadership role First Horizon plays in supporting underserved communities which, in turn, helps to create and sustain vibrant communities.”
Jordan continued, “It is our responsibility and privilege to support the individuals, families and small businesses that make up our beloved communities in which we live and work, and this decision underscores our passion for and commitment to doing just that.”