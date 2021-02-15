Press & Guide: Obama didn’t close the racial wealth divide. Can Biden?

Press & Guide, February 7, 2021, Obama didn’t close the racial wealth divide. Can Biden?
This year, as Obama’s former vice president Joe Biden takes office amid a surge in far-right violence, it’s clear we have a long way to go — not just to build a safer country for all of us, but to close the vast racial wealth divide.
This office should develop a government-wide audit to rigorously assess all significant economic policies and programs for how they affect racial inequality. This office should also issue a public report with actionable reforms and legislative proposals for Congress.
Dedrick Asante-Muhammad is the chief of race, wealth and community at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and an associate fellow of the Institute for Policy Studies. Tyler Bond is an intern at NCRC. This op-ed was distributed by OtherWords.org.