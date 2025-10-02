URL Media, July 16, 2025, Press Forward awards URL Media and NCRC $1.25 million to launch low-interest loans for BIPOC publishers; network partners also win funds in competitive open call
URL Media and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition plan an expansion of their pilot program, the Media Resilience Fund, to provide low-interest financing to community media, particularly those meeting critical information needs in underserved and underestimated populations. Rebuild Local News, which advocates for public policy changes to support and strengthen local journalism, also serves as partner consultant on the project.
The expansion is made possible by a grant from Press Forward’s Open Call on Infrastructure, which is providing $22 million to 22 projects that address the urgent challenges local newsrooms face today. URL and NCRC will receive $1.25 million to strengthen the financial infrastructure behind trusted local journalism. The funding enables local newsrooms to hire staff who can strengthen revenue, pursue business partnerships that grow revenue, or implement technological upgrades that enhance revenue. By offering flexible loans and tailored financial guidance, this initiative helps independent outlets stabilize operations and invest directly in those revenue-generating strategies.