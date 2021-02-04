PressFrom: Minority-Owned Businesses at ‘End of the Line’ for PPP Loans, Thousands Ignored or Denied

By / February 4, 2021 / In the News

PressFrom, January 3, 2021, Minority-Owned Businesses at ‘End of the Line’ for PPP Loans, Thousands Ignored or Denied

Tens of thousands of minority-owned small businesses across the country were among the last to receive Paycheck Protection Program loans from the federal government’s March COVID-19 pandemic relief program—if they were approved at all.

The loan program ran from April 3 to August 8. An analysis of it by the Associated Press published Sunday found that minority business owners—many of them just “hanging on” financially—had their applications and inquiries pushed back to the final few weeks of the program. The AP analyzed ZIP codes from PPP data and found loans were approved at twice the rate in areas with the largest proportions of white residents. The AP detailed how six loans were approved for every 1,000 people living in the 20 percent of ZIP codes that make up the highest percentage of white residents. This trend continued as minority-owned businesses failed to receive approval at nearly half the average rate during the first and second rounds of PPP loans.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., conducted a “mystery shopper” study between April and late May and found white borrowers were given far better treatment and leniency at 13 out of 17 banks.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: