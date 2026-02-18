February 18, 2026, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Pressley Unveils Legislation To Mandate Disclosures To Hold Big Banks Accountable, Demands Sec require Reports In Interest of Investors
The GSIB Act is endorsed by Americans for Financial Reform, Public Citizen, National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Rise Economy, Fair Finance Watch, and Action Center on Race and the Economy.
“The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) supports the GSIB Act of 2026 because it will enhance oversight of the world’s largest bank holding companies. The act requires these ‘too big to fail’ companies to submit reports to the Federal Reserve that will shine a light on their activities, enhancing both transparency and supervision. In this era of ‘hands-off supervision,’ the public availability of these reports will help hold banks that control billions of dollars accountable to regulators and the communities they serve.” – National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC)