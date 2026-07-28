July 22, 2026, The Tennessean, Priced Out, Pushed Out: Displacement In Nashville Disrupts Communities
But in 2025, Nashville was named the nation’s most intensely gentrifying city from 2010 to 2020, according to a 2025 National Community Reinvestment Coalition ranking.
Residents, especially those who are low-income and represent historically marginalized groups, have borne the brunt of growth’s negative consequences, leading Davidson County to become less affordable and lose a significant number of its Black residents to displacement.