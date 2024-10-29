Primo Partners Grows with Ben & Jerry’s and New Business Ventures

This is part of a series of profiles showcasing the talented entrepreneurs of NCRC’s Community Development Fund, which provides small business loans and business training services. Primo Partners, LLC is a minority-owned franchise operator founded by cousins Antonio McBroom and Eric Taylor in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The company operates 23 stores, including 20 Ben & Jerry’s locations and a Starbucks Café in the following locations: North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Missouri, and the DMV. Additionally, they also provide consulting services to entrepreneurs looking to scale. See our previous spotlight.
What’s been the biggest change or development in your business since we last featured you?
Since the beginning of 2022, we’ve more than doubled in size by opening or acquiring 15 new Ben & Jerry’s locations throughout the southeast. This growth has been a major milestone for us, allowing us to reach new communities and continue delivering our commitment to quality and community engagement.
Additionally, in February 2023, we ventured into a new business segment with the opening of our first Starbucks café in Columbia, South Carolina. This move has broadened our portfolio and opened up exciting new opportunities for us in the café space. It’s been an incredible journey of growth, and we’re excited for what’s to come!
Can you share a recent milestone that you’re especially proud of?
We’re particularly proud of our recent opening of our latest Ben & Jerry’s location at the High Street development in Dunwoody, Georgia. This achievement highlights our ongoing expansion efforts and underscores our dedication to serving the community. Each new store opening is a step toward deepening our engagement and creating more opportunities within the neighborhoods we care about.
What inspired your decision to expand, and how did you know it was the right time?
Our decision to expand has always been rooted in our deep commitment to serving the communities that have supported us. We are driven by the opportunity to bring our products and services to a broader audience, and with growing demand in these regions, the timing felt ideal. By consistently embracing values like inclusivity, servant leadership and collaboration, we’ve been able to grow in a way that not only resonates with our customers but also strengthens the communities we serve
As you look toward expansion, what excites you most about this next phase, and what are your key goals?
What excites us most is the opportunity to deepen our impact in the communities we serve by expanding not only our presence but also our mission. Our focus on financial literacy, education and planning has been a core part of who we are, and with this expansion, we aim to bring those values to even more people.
Our key goals for this next phase are to continue to grow in a way that aligns with our values—fostering economic opportunity, promoting financial education and ensuring that our expansion benefits both our customers and the communities we serve.
How have you adapted to the challenges and opportunities that have come your way over the past few years?
Over the past few years, we’ve faced a dynamic environment that has required us to be both resilient and adaptable. One of the key ways we’ve addressed challenges is through strategic growth and diversification. The rapid expansion of our Ben & Jerry’s footprint across the southeast, combined with our move into the café space with our first Starbucks opening in 2023, has allowed us to leverage new opportunities and reach broader audiences.
At the heart of our success has been a focus on cultivating a strong organizational culture and investing in the growth of our team. We believe that by prioritizing our people, we create an environment where innovation and resilience naturally thrive. We’ve implemented professional development initiatives and promoted leadership opportunities, ensuring that our team members grow alongside the company. This commitment to culture has helped us not only manage challenges but also turn them into opportunities for long-term success.
Have you introduced any new products or services as part of your growth strategy?
Yes, we’ve expanded into consulting services, providing new opportunities for our business and community partners. This has allowed us to leverage our expertise in franchising and business development while supporting other Black entrepreneurs in their growth. We’ve also continued to grow our catering business, which has always been instrumental in reaching a larger audience and fostering deeper connections within the communities we serve. Our catering services have consistently offered Ben & Jerry’s treats for various events, allowing us to spread joy while building lasting relationships with our customers.
What strategies have been most effective in growing and retaining your customer base?
A steadfast focus on delivering world-class hospitality paired with a premium product. We understand that in today’s competitive landscape, customers expect more than just a transaction — they expect an experience. By ensuring that every guest interaction is thoughtful, warm and memorable, we build relationships that keep customers coming back.
By focusing on both the experience and the product, we’ve been able to create lasting connections with our customers, which has been key to our growth and long-term success.”
In what ways has NCRC CDF supported your business in achieving this? Was there anything in particular that drew you to work with NCRC CDF specifically in achieving your goals?
NCRC has been instrumental in supporting our business by helping us prioritize and manage one of the most critical elements of growth: cash flow. In any business, ‘cash is king,’ and managing cash flow effectively is essential to sustaining growth, especially during periods of rapid expansion. With the guidance and support of NCRC, we’ve been able to ensure we have the necessary capital to fuel our growth while also maintaining the financial health of our business.
What drew us to work with NCRC specifically was their mission of closing the wealth gap by empowering businesses like ours that are deeply connected to the community. Their commitment to helping businesses in underserved areas aligns with our own values of creating jobs and fostering economic growth at a local level.
We’ve had long-standing success working with community-focused institutions, and NCRC’s partnership has been a natural fit. They not only understand our business model but also share our vision of growing in a way that benefits the broader community
What new insights or lessons have you gained about your industry or business that have shaped your approach?
One of the most valuable lessons we’ve learned is the importance of doubling down on hospitality, especially at a time when it seems to be fading in many areas of the industry. While others may be scaling back or shifting focus, we’ve made the conscious decision to hyper-focus on providing exceptional hospitality. We believe that delivering a world-class guest experience sets us apart and keeps our customers coming back.
In addition, we’ve taken a regional approach to leadership, ensuring we have strong boots on the ground. By empowering regional managers who know their communities intimately, we can remain agile and responsive to local needs. This approach has been pivotal in our expansion and has allowed us to stay connected to the core values that drive our business.
Finally, we take the personal development of our team seriously because we know that people are our number one asset. From our regional leaders to our frontline staff, we invest in their growth and ensure that they have the resources, training and support they need to succeed. This focus on building a strong, empowered team has been key to maintaining our high standards as we scale.
How do you envision the future of your business?
We envision a future where our business continues to grow and impact more communities through both our retail and consulting services. As we expand, we plan to deepen our commitment to second-chance hiring and community engagement, ensuring that our growth benefits those who need it most. We also aim to become a leader in providing consulting services for businesses looking to embrace similar values of inclusion and servant leadership.
Are there any other upcoming projects or initiatives you’re excited about?
We’re excited about several upcoming projects, including expanding our consulting services and introducing new community outreach initiatives throughout the Southeast at over 20+ of our locations. We’re also exploring ways to enhance our employee development programs, to ensure they have the tools and support needed to succeed.
How has your community or network contributed to your success, and in what ways have you given back to them?
Our community has been an essential part of our success from the very beginning. Whether through strong local partnerships or the unwavering loyalty of our customers, the support we’ve received from the people we serve has been invaluable. We’ve been fortunate to build relationships that go beyond business, and that sense of connection has fueled our growth.
In return, we’ve made it a priority to give back in meaningful ways. We regularly host benefit nights and community events to engage with our local neighborhoods and support causes that matter to them. One of our most impactful initiatives is our second-chance hiring program, which provides opportunities for individuals re-entering the workforce, helping to remove barriers and give people a fresh start. We’re also committed to youth development and economic empowerment through various programs that serve underserved areas, aligning our business growth with a vision of lifting up the communities around us.
Check out Primo Partners on Instagram.