fbpx

CVS Health: CVS Health to invest $6.5 million in affordable housing in Denver

By / February 4, 2022 / In the News

CVS Health: January 21, 2022, CVS Health to invest $6.5 million in affordable housing in Denver

CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced it will invest $6.5 million with Boston Financial Investment Management to build a 36-unit permanent supportive housing community, known as Charity’s House Place, for individuals experiencing homelessness and people with physical, intellectual, and/or developmental disabilities in the Five Points neighborhood in Denver. The investment is part of CVS Health’s commitment to advancing health equity and addressing social determinants of health in underserved communities.

According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s 2020 reportDenver ranked second as the most intensely gentrified cities. Five Points, a designated cultural historic district, in recognition of its important role in African-American history is one of the neighborhoods most impacted. In addition, per the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative’s 2021 Point in Time Count, Black and African American individuals make up just over 5% of Metro Denver’s population, but represent more than 26% of people experiencing homelessness. Charity’s House Place will help preserve affordable housing in the Five Points neighborhood while providing residents with the resources they need to maintain stable housing and live healthier lives.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: