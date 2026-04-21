April 8, 2026, Shelterforce, Property Taxes Aren’t the Cause of Our Housing Crisis, They’re a Solution to It
LVT is also increasingly popping up in policy discussions across the country, from activist-oriented convenings like the Strong Towns Annual Gathering and YIMBYtown to practitioner-focused events like the National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Just Economy Conference and regional American Planning Association events to academic forums like Wharton’s Future of Cities conference and the upcoming Urban Affairs Association conference in Chicago.