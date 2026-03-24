Homes.com, March, 19, 2026, Proposed home-buy cap on institutional investors would hit this state the hardest
Supporters of a ban say it protects consumers. When the White House first called for investor limits, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition backed the move. Jesse Van Tol, president and CEO of NCRC, said, “Families should be able to compete fairly for a home in the communities where they work and raise their kids — not be outbid by Wall Street firms that treat starter homes like financial instruments.”