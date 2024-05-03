ProPublica: The Family Photographs Have Helped Us Investigate How A University Displaced A Black Community

ProPublica, April 23, 2024, The Family Photographs Have Helped Us Investigate How A University Displaced A Black Community
The Johnsons are the center of a short documentary ProPublica released last year. The documentary, “Uprooted,” is part of an investigative project reported by Brandi Kellam and Louis Hansen, both of the Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO, in partnership with ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network and co-published by the Chronicle for Higher Education and Essence. The investigation examines a Black community’s decadeslong battle to hold on to its land as city officials wielded eminent domain to establish and expand Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia.