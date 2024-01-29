Citybiz: Prosperity Now Names Marisa Calderon CEO

Citybiz, December 4, 2023, Prosperity Now Names Marisa Calderon CEO
Calderon, an experienced executive who is regularly recognized, awarded, and cited nationwide for her expertise in the housing and financial services industries, most recently served as the executive director at the NCRC Community Development Fund (NCRC CDF) and as chief of community finance and mobility at the NCRC CDF’s parent company, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC). Through Calderon’s leadership NCRC CDF was recognized by Fast Company on its 2022 list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for rapid, responsible deployment of millions of dollars of capital to underserved entrepreneurs.